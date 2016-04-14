Car crashes into semi-truck, 2 injured in Gresham

Two people were injured after a car crashed into the side of a semi-truck in Gresham Thursday morning.

Gresham police responded to the scene at SE 182nd Avenue and Tibbetts Street around 6:45 a.m.

Police said a Volkswagen hatchback had been attempting to pass a semi-truck on 182nd Ave.

The Volkswagen swerved to avoid another car and crashed into the truck, according to police.

The truck then turned onto Tibbetts and caught the windshield of the Volkswagen with an attached hook-like instrument used for grabbing dumpsters.

This caused the car to rollover, according to officials.

Two people sustained minor injuries.One of them was taken to the hospital.

No drivers have been cited yet.

