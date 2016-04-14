Local company puts unique twist on gender reveal parties - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Local company puts unique twist on gender reveal parties

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

If you’re expecting a new boy a girl, you may want to consider this surprise party.

At Bottle and Bottega in Southwest Portland, family and friends each paint a piece of a baby mural.

In the end, parents reveal the gender of the baby through color. It’s one of several new gender reveal parties the studio is offering.

Learn more at BottleAndBottega.com. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.