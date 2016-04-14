Police: Portland State player's death a 'possible drug overdose'

A Portland State University student's sudden death may have been the result of a drug overdose, Portland police said Thursday.

Kyle Smith, 22, a senior on the PSU football team, was found dead at his apartment in southwest Portland Wednesday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said investigating officers found evidence suggesting Smith's death may have been the result of an overdose. Police didn't provide any details about the evidence.

Toxicology tests are being conducted by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office and are expected to take several weeks.

Police have not made any arrests.

School officials said the team canceled its morning practice Thursday.

Smith's death is the second at Portland State in the past few months.

In January, Vikings football player AJ Schlatter died due to complications from minor throat surgery.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.