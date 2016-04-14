Eyebrow threading at Blush Beauty Bar - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Eyebrow threading at Blush Beauty Bar

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

For many people, taking care of our eyebrows is a big part of our beauty routine.

You’ve heard of plucking and penciling, but have you tried threading? MORE takes a trip to Blush Beauty Bar to see how it works.

Learn more about them at BlushBeautyBar.com. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.