Reward, rally bring attention to 2015 shooting of Seattle man in NE Portland

A memorial rally is planned for a Seattle man who was shot and killed in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to Northeast Dekum Street and Claremont Avenue at 12:18 a.m. April 14, 2015 after multiple reports of gunshots and a report of a person down in a parking lot.

D'Andre Dickerson, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members said he had just received a scholarship to attend college.

Investigators said Dickerson's last known address was in Seattle and it's not known why he was in Portland.

Police said no suspect information has been received in this case.

On Thursday, one year after the shooting, police again highlighted a reward in this case. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous.

A rally is also planned for Dickerson at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn Park.

Portland Mayor Charlie Hales will join Dickerson's family, as well as community members, faith leaders and outreach groups at the rally.

