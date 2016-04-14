'I am odd, I am new': Boy touches hearts with poem about Asperger's

A 10-year-old boy is getting a lot of attention for his poem explaining what it's like to live with a diagnosis of Asperger Syndrome.

According to a Facebook post from the National Autism Association, Benjamin was prompted to write a poem for school titled 'I am.'

The result was an insightful look at the difficulties of living with Asperger's and struggling to fit in. Asperger Syndrome is a condition that falls on the autism spectrum and is commonly characterized by problems with social skills and communication.

Benjamin writes, in part,

I am odd, I am new

I wonder if you are too

I hear voices in the air

I see you don't, and that's not fair

I want to not feel blue

I am odd, I am new

The National Autism Association posted a photo of the full poem, saying "You did an excellent job, Benjamin! You fit right in with us because we're #oddtoo."

Since it was posted April 10, the poem has received lots of positive feedback, with many praising Benjamin's writing.

As of Thursday afternoon, it had been shared more than 7,000 times.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.