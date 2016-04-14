Man critically injured in crash involving light pole, tree in Hi - KPTV - FOX 12

Man critically injured in crash involving light pole, tree in Hillsboro

Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A speeding driver was critically injured after clipping another car, hitting a light pole and crashing into a tree in Hillsboro, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Northwest 206th Avenue and Von Neumann Drive at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was rescued from the car by firefighters and taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Investigators said the driver was heading north on 206th Avenue in excess of 65 mph when his car clipped the front bumper of a minivan pulling out from Von Neumann Drive.

The car took out a light pole and slammed into a tree, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
