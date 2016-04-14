Sex ed books pulled from library shelves at Rainier elementary school

Parents at Hudson Park Elementary School in Rainier were upset that 4th grade students were shown the book “It’s Perfectly Normal,” a sexed book which touts itself as a children’s book for ages 10 and up. (KPTV)

A sex education book full of illustrations depicting sexual acts is creating quite the controversy at a Hudson Park Elementary School in Rainier.

Parents said the book was shown to their kids without their permission, and now the school is pulling the book from library shelves.

The book in question, titled “It’s Perfectly Normal,” touts itself as a children’s book for ages 10 and up, that talks all about changing bodies, sex and sexual health.

Inside of the book are illustrations about all of those things, including pages of naked teens and adults, some depicting sex acts and even masturbation.

Officials with the Rainier School District noted the title is on the state approved list of books allowed at the school, but in a letter sent home to parents Thursday, the school’s principal admits they were inappropriately passed out to 4th graders in the library recently.

The district claims a 6th grade class accidentally left the books out, where a 4th grade class found and read them. School officials added that it was an honest mistake.

However, parents of those 4th graders, some of them just 9-years-old, said the school’s librarian showed their children the book directly, and even encouraged them to bring it home.

Those parents did not want to be identified in order to protect their kids, but they said they are furious the book was allowed in the library, especially without them being warned.

The Rainier School District did not want to formally comment on the situation, but the school’s principal sent a letter home to parents Thursday about the situation that outlined steps the district has taken to respond to the situation.

“Inappropriate human development and sexuality books were disseminated to students who had library. Procedures have been put into place to make sure this doesn’t happen again. All questionable books have been pulled from library shelves."

The note goes on to say that current policies about what books are allowed in the library are now being addressed, and Hudson Park will provide parental notification when sex ed is being covered in classroom, so kids can opt out if they aren’t comfortable.

The school’s principal also wrote that she’s sorry this happened.

The district says the incident is still under investigation and the school’s librarian was disciplined, but they cannot comment on the specifics because it’s a personnel issue.

