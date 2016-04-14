Police investigating report of cell phone robbery in Lake Oswego

Police responded to the robbery report Thursday afternoon on Meadows Road and Kruse Oaks Drive. (Source: KPTV)

Area where man was robbed of his cell phone in Lake Oswego. (Source: KPTV)

Police are searching for a robbery suspect in Lake Oswego who grabbed a cell phone from the victim's back pocket and shoved him to the ground.

Officers responded to Meadows Road and Kruse Oaks Drive at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspect did not show any weapons, and ran away after the robbery.

A K-9 searched the area, but did not locate the suspect. He is described as 6 feet tall wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and neon green or yellow jogging pants. Police said his race is unknown.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was not injured, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lake Oswego Police Department.

Police initially said the victim was a juvenile, but later corrected that information.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.