Police investigating report of cell phone robbery in Lake Oswego - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating report of cell phone robbery in Lake Oswego

Posted: Updated:
Area where man was robbed of his cell phone in Lake Oswego. (Source: KPTV) Area where man was robbed of his cell phone in Lake Oswego. (Source: KPTV)
Police responded to the robbery report Thursday afternoon on Meadows Road and Kruse Oaks Drive. (Source: KPTV) Police responded to the robbery report Thursday afternoon on Meadows Road and Kruse Oaks Drive. (Source: KPTV)
LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) -

Police are searching for a robbery suspect in Lake Oswego who grabbed a cell phone from the victim's back pocket and shoved him to the ground.

Officers responded to Meadows Road and Kruse Oaks Drive at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspect did not show any weapons, and ran away after the robbery.

A K-9 searched the area, but did not locate the suspect. He is described as 6 feet tall wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and neon green or yellow jogging pants. Police said his race is unknown. 

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was not injured, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lake Oswego Police Department

Police initially said the victim was a juvenile, but later corrected that information. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.