Truck plows into kids at school bus stop; 2 seriously hurt

According to fire officials, the driver of the truck lost control due to a medical issue, then struck children waiting in line for the school bus in Maple Valley, Wash. (KIRO)

Authorities say a pickup truck slammed into children at a school bus stop in a small town outside Seattle, severely injuring two of them.

Capt. Kyle Ohashi of the Kent Fire Department says a man apparently lost control of his vehicle because of a medical problem and struck the 11- and 12-year-olds waiting for their school bus around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Ohashi says about 20 children from Cedar River Middle School were waiting at the stop in Maple Valley, about 20 miles southeast of Seattle.

The truck hit three children, who were taken to a Seattle hospital. Two were seriously hurt, and the third suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other kids received minor injuries when they were struck by a mailbox the truck hit.

The driver was evaluated at the scene.

