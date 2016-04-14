Banks HS, Grand Ronde Tribe agreement would allow school to keep Braves name

Logo Banks High School will use until a new one is selected. (Image: Banks School District)

A ban on the use of Native American mascots is set to take effect in Oregon in 2017, but Banks High School would remain the Braves thanks to a proposed agreement with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.

The Oregon Board of Education voted in 2012 to require Oregon schools to retire their Native American mascots within five years.

However, the Oregon Department of Education is allowing schools to keep those mascots if they come to an agreement with an Oregon tribe.

A public hearing is set for June on a proposed agreement between the Banks School District and the Grand Ronde Tribe.

District administrators said the high school would keep the Braves name under the agreement, but they would adopt a new logo approved by the Grand Ronde Tribe.

Administrators said The Grand Ronde Tribal Council is working to create options for a logo that is appropriate and respectful of the tribe.

Administrators said the transition won't happen overnight, as some of the old imagery on campus has been around for decades.

The gym is scheduled to get a new look this summer.

"We've got a lot of work to do, but being able to work with the Grand Ronde Tribal Council, it's been a very positive thing and a very positive relationship we've started to build," said Jeff Leo, Banks School District superintendent.

If approved, the district would have five years to fully transition to a new logo, once one is selected.

As part of the agreement, the district would also add Native American history to its school curriculum.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.