Demobilization ceremony held for Oregon Air National Guardsmen in Portland

A demobilization ceremony for dozens of members of the Oregon Air National Guard was held on Thursday.

Thirty-nine Portland-based members were honored at the Portland Air National Guard Base. They are part of the 142nd Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron.

The men and women were deployed to the Middle East for six months. The work they did included doing security patrols, operational logistics, anti-terrorism and training support.

As it is with so many military families, those who had to balance life back home found ways to make things work.

"Our TV gets Skype so we did that a lot and our phones did FaceTime and we texted, and he would send videos of himself reading books to [his daughter]. So even when he couldn't talk to her, we would watch videos of him reading books to her," said Katie Patty, whose husband is an Oregon Air National Guardsman.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum also attended the ceremony thanking the men and women and their families for their sacrifices.

While these men and women served overseas, there would have been a shortage at the Portland Air National Guard base but Traditional Guardsmen, who usually serve just one weekend a month, stepped in while they were away.

