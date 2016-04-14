Scholarship established in memory of Haruka Weiser - KPTV - FOX 12

Scholarship established in memory of Haruka Weiser

Posted: Updated:
Haruka Weiser (Family photo provided to FOX 12) Haruka Weiser (Family photo provided to FOX 12)
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

The family of Haruka Weiser, along with the Arts and Communication Magnet Academy, are honoring her memory with a scholarship.    

The Haruka Weiser Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to students who want to continue their artistic studies.

Weiser, who was a freshman dance major at the University of Texas, was killed on the Austin campus last week

The 18-year-old attended ACMA in Beaverton for six years before graduating last year.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.