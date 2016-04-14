Scholarship established in memory of Haruka Weiser

The family of Haruka Weiser, along with the Arts and Communication Magnet Academy, are honoring her memory with a scholarship.

The Haruka Weiser Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to students who want to continue their artistic studies.

Weiser, who was a freshman dance major at the University of Texas, was killed on the Austin campus last week.

The 18-year-old attended ACMA in Beaverton for six years before graduating last year.

