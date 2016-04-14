PSU students, campus workers rally for minimum wage increase

People across the country are rallying for a minimum wage increase, including in Portland.

Students, campus workers and other community members were at Portland State University on Thursday for a rally and march.

Organizers said students and campus workers are glad Oregon has signed laws to slowly increase the minimum wage over the coming years, but say it's too slow. They want a $15 minimum wage now.

"If administration honestly cared about their students, staff and faculty, they would aim to make attending the school as affordable as possible," said PSU student Bakari Hill.

Oregon's minimum wage which is already one of the highest in the nation, is set to gradually climb over the next six years.

In Portland, the minimum wage will reach $14.75 by 2022.

