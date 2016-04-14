Travel Oregon's newest ad campaign on satirical website The Onion

Ads for Travel Oregon will soon be popping up in an unusual place: The Onion.

Travel Oregon representatives said that their new ad campaign is giving Oregonians a voice.

The campaign with The Onion is a $75,000 investment that includes satirical articles written by The Onion staffers that help promote tourism to Oregon.

The new ad campaign launched in March and has already featured a satirical article on the travel section of the website about tips for setting up a campsite.

One of those tips was ensure your group's safety by making sure any nearby bears sign a non-aggression pact.

Not only will people see the new, fun ads in The Onion, they'll also see a big presence on television, in movie theaters and a billboard campaign as well.

Travel Oregon said they will be advertising the billboards in San Francisco, Seattle, Boise, Vancouver BC, and as well as in Portland.

"Overall, we started to see ads that looked really similar to ours and other destinations who are basing their marketing on things that look a lot like what Travel Oregon is doing. So, we're always trying to keep it fresh," said Linea Gagliano Communications Director with Travel Oregon.

The ad campaign will run several more satirical articles on The Onion through spring.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.