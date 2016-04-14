Suspect arrested in connection to car theft, death of dog identified

Portland police have arrested a pair of suspects in connection with a car theft that resulted in the death of a dog.

According to police, 34-year-old Francisco Vincent Gonzalez was arrested Thursday evening outside a motel room at the Super Value Inn Motel, located at 5205 North Interstate Ave. Police say at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe.

Officers checking Gonzalez’s motel room found a medium-sized dog that was turned over to Multnomah County Animal Control and later released to his daughter.

The motel room was rented by Gonzalez’s wife, 33-year-old Linda Kathy Gutierrez, who was arrested later at a different address in north Portland.

Gonzalez will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft in the first degree, aggravated animal abuse, and possession of methamphetamine. Gutierrez will be booked on charges of hindering prosecution.

On April 7, Bill Robbins' car was stolen outside his southeast Portland business, Sweet Leaf Illusions PDX, located on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Robbins' dog, Kona, a two-year-old Black Lab/Great Dane mix, was inside the car, which was locked and running with the A/C on. Surveillance cameras caught the suspect stealing the car with Kona inside.

On Tuesday, the car was found parked at Southeast 91st and Cooper, across the street from Kelly Elementary School. Kona was found dead inside the car. His owner later buried him in southern Oregon.

Police said the dog showed signs of being strangled.

Both Gonzalez and Gutierrez will be in court Friday.

