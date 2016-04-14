Rose Festival princesses give back at Doernbecher Children's Hospital

A tour of the seventh floor of Doernbecher Children's Hospital is a chance for the Rose Festival princesses to see an important resource in the Portland community, and a chance to see the real difference an organization can make.

Credit Unions for Kids is a national program that originally started at Oregon's own Unitus Community Credit Union and has raised more the $12 million for Doernbecher over the last 30 years.

All these years later, Unitus employees raise money for Doernbecher and help in other ways, like creating aid packages for families of patients.

With that same spirit, Unitus is sponsoring the Rose Festival Court. Women from the Credit Union industry mentor the Rose Festival princesses as part of that sponsorship.

After their tour of the Credit Unions for Kids floor, the princesses and their mentors make fleece tie blankets for children staying at Doernbecher.

Unitus Vice President Laurie Kresl said it's an opportunity for the young women to learn there's true joy in giving back.

"I think that is what's most important, is what I love the best about my job at Unitus. We not only fundraise but we actually go out and volunteer, and there are lives we can touch and make better by sometimes the very simplest of things."

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.