Pine Street Market food hall opens

Do you ever have this problem? You get together to eat with your friends and you all want something different? If so, Pine Street Market might be the place for you.

The new food hall just opened Thursday off of Southwest Second Street. Inside there are already nine different food options, including ice cream from Salt & Straw, pastries and more at Trifecta Annex and Spanish cuisine at Pollo Bravo. The concept there is to just grab a seat anywhere.

Fox 12 went down to Pine Street Market Thursday evening and caught up with customer Kelsey Lundgren. She says this type of market speaks to Portlanders.

"I think that this is really a part of our culture and speaks to our culture about food and social cohesion and wanting to be together and wanting to interact with people whether you came with them or not," Lundgren said.

And when the nice weather returns, Pine Street Market also has outdoor seating.

