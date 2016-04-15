Inmate caught after escaping correctional institution in North Bend

UPDATE: (April 14, 10:00 p.m.) The Oregon Department of Corrections said Alley was apprehended around 9:45 p.m. and is back in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An inmate escaped the Shutter Creek Correctional Institution (SCCI) in North Bend on Thursday, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC).

DOC said staff at SCCI discovered inmate Justin Alley, 34, was missing around 7:20 p.m.

Alley is described as a white male, 5'10", 170 pounds, with blond hair, and blue eyes. He is likely wearing blue jeans with the word "inmate" and the DOC logo stenciled on the knee in orange, a blue t-shirt, blue denim button-up shirt, and denim jacket all with the word "inmate" and the DOC logo stenciled in orange on the front and back.

DOC said Alley entered their custody on Jan. 5, 2016, on one count of burglary in the first degree out of Lane County. His earliest release date was set for May 21, 2018.

Anyone with information about Alley's whereabouts is asked to call Oregon State Police 1-800-452-7888.

