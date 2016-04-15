Community members rally around family of murder victim

D'Andre Dickerson was shot and killed just after midnight on April 14, 2015 in northeast Portland. (Photo: Portland Police Bureau)

Portland community members rallied around the family of a murder victim Thursday, on the anniversary of his death, calling for an end to the violence that has plagued Portland streets.

24-year-old D’Andre Dickerson was shot and killed on April 14, 2015, near Woodlawn Park.

Family members said he was about to begin his college career, and had just celebrated his son’s 6th birthday.

“For a whole year, I have cried. Every day at some point,” said Charles Dickerson, D’Andre’s father. “Every aspect of our lives, including our faith has been shaken.”

Community members prayed and sang hymns with Dickerson’s family, and denounced the violence that has taken so many young lives.

“Enough is enough,” said Portland Mayor Charlie Hales, who spoke at the memorial gathering. “We want no more blood. We want no more bullet casings.”

Dickerson’s case remains unsolved, and his family asks anyone with information about his death to come forward.

