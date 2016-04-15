Apartment fire displaces several people in Salem - KPTV - FOX 12

Apartment fire displaces several people in Salem

SALEM, OR

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Salem Thursday night.

The blaze started at the Oakbrook Apartments at 3242 Felina Ave. around 9 p.m.

Firefighters said at least one apartment unit was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

There were no reports of injuries according to Salem Fire Department.

The Red Cross said 5 adults, 4 children and several pets were displaced by the fire.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. 

