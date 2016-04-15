Beaverton Police: No credible threat at Sunset HS despite social - KPTV - FOX 12

Beaverton Police: No credible threat at Sunset HS despite social media rumors

Despite rumors circulated via social media, Beaverton Police said Friday there is no credible threat at Sunset High School.

Parents and students said they had been seeing threats through social media outlets of a possible shooting at the school Friday.

Beaverton Police investigated the rumor concluded that there is no danger.

A message from the principal was also sent out to parents regarding the incident.

