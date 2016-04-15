Beaverton Police: No credible threat at Sunset HS despite social media rumors

Despite rumors circulated via social media, Beaverton Police said Friday there is no credible threat at Sunset High School.

There is no creditable threat to Sunset High school. BPD is currently investigating threats that came via social media. — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) April 15, 2016

Parents and students said they had been seeing threats through social media outlets of a possible shooting at the school Friday.

Beaverton Police investigated the rumor concluded that there is no danger.

A vague Instagram post yesterday mentioned a threat of potential violence at school. The threat is NOT credible. We are OPEN and SAFE today. — Sunset High School (@Sunset_Apollos) April 15, 2016

A message from the principal was also sent out to parents regarding the incident.

