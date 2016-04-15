On the Go with Joe at Salt & Straw's Wiz Bang Bar

Joe V. was at the new Pine Street Market checking out Salt & Straw’s new soft serve spot Wiz Bang Bar.

The bar features a variety of ice cream bars and soft serve in many flavors, like smoked Oregon ham.

They also make dessert tacos with ancho chilies and Mexican vanilla.

Wiz Bang Bar is located at the Pine Street Market on 2nd Avenue in southwest Portland.

