Links featured on More Good Day Oregon- Friday, April 15 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Links featured on More Good Day Oregon- Friday, April 15

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Here are the links featured on More Good Day Oregon on Friday, April 15:

Mark Downey shows MORE his award-winning photos.  Mark's work has appeared in Time Magazine, National Geographic and a long list of other national magazines and newspapers.  He travels the world as a freelance photographer and has a gallery in SE Portland. Check it out at LucidImagesGallery.com.

We took a trip out to Bumpers Grill and Bar – a stylish, 1940s-era restaurant in Fairview. You can find more info on this restaurant and others on DoItNW.com.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.