Police seek help identifying man accused of using stolen credit card

The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of making several purchases using a stolen credit card on April 4.

According to Woodburn Police, the suspect used the stolen credit card at different locations within Marion County, including a Walmart in Woodburn, two Walmarts in Salem, and a Lowes in Keizer.

In surveillance video, the suspect appears to have a dark complexion, and described by witnesses as possibly Middle Eastern.

Suspect has a full beard, an earring on his left ear, and a watch on his left wrist.

According to police, he is approximately 5’ 9” tall, 220-230 pounds, and wore a beret style hat. They added he was driving a red minivan.

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Andy Shadrin at 503-969-2259 or andy.shadrin@ci.woodburn.or.us.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.