Man killed in shooting at Klamath Falls park

A man was killed in a shooting at a park in Klamath Falls early Friday morning, according to the Klamath County District Attorney's Office.

Police received a call around 12:19 a.m. about a person who had been shot at Veteran’s Park.

The victim, Arnulfo Panuco-Anzaldo, 48, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The scene at Main Street in front of Veteran's Park has now been cleared. Officials said the Klamath County Major Crime Team is investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Klamath Falls police 541-883-5334.

