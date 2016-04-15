Hundreds of local creatives celebrate the arts for Design Week P - KPTV - FOX 12


Hundreds of local creatives celebrate the arts for Design Week Portland

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Businesses city-wide are hosting everything from hands-on workshops and conferences to exhibits and galleries.

With dozens of events to choose from, MORE highlights some of our favorites.

Design Week Portland is April 15-23.

To learn more about the festival visit 2016.DesignWeekPortland.com 

