Police: Man found with stolen handgun during traffic stop in NE Portland

A convicted felon faces multiple charges after he was found with a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in northeast Portland Thursday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers from the Gang Enforcement Team stopped a 2005 Pontiac GTO on Northeast 82nd Avenue just north of East Burnside Street for having an expired registration.

Police said during the traffic stop, the 27-year-old driver invited officers to search him and the vehicle.

Officers noted that the passenger, Marlon Jeffries, 32, was showing signs that he may have been concealing something in his waistband.

According to police, officers searched Jefferies for weapons and found a loaded, stolen handgun in his waistband, according to police. He was taken into custody.

Police said a records check revealed that Jeffries was a convicted felon.

Jeffries faces multiple charges including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.Police: Man found with stolen gun during traffic stop in NE Portland