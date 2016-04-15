Bomb squad responds to two suspicious packages in downtown Salem - KPTV - FOX 12

Bomb squad responds to two suspicious packages in downtown Salem

The bomb squad responded to two separate suspicious packages in downtown Salem on Friday morning.

Both items were determined to be non-hazardous and were safely removed, according to the Salem Police Hazardous Devices Team.  

The first incident was on the 400 block of State Street. The other was on the 100 block of High Street Northeast.

Several streets were closed for the investigations and people in the area were advised to shelter in place.

The streets had reopened by 11 a.m. and the shelter in place advisory was lifted.

The investigation is continuing and no further details were immediately released.

