Police: Former tennis coach indicted on multiple charges of child exploitation

A former tennis instructor for the City of Portland Parks & Recreation was taken into custody Thursday after a Grand Jury indicted him on multiple charges of child exploitation.

Thomas Rouse, 42, was originally arrested in October for one count of online sexual corruption of a child in the second degree, and five counts of possession of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child in the second degree.

Rouse was released from custody pending trial while officers continued the investigation.

During the six month investigation, 39 warrants and subpoenas were issued, including a warrant to search servers in a foreign country for data relating to Rouse’s activates.

A Multnomah County Grand Jury indicted Rouse earlier this week on an additional 23 counts of crimes relating to child exploitation.

Detectives confirmed that these charges are not related to Rouse's former work as a tennis coach.

