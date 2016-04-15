Last 2016 Zoo Concert Series headliners announced

The Oregon Zoo has announced the final headliners of their 2016 summer concert series.

Headliners of the last Zoo Concerts include:

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band (July 3)

The B-52’s with the English Beat (July 23)

Ziggy Marley with Steel Pulse (Aug 4)

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes and Storm Large (August 5-6)

From Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club: Omara Portuondo & Eliades Ocha (August 28)

NeedtoBreathe, Mat Kearney, John Mark McMillan and Welshly Arms (September 2)

Jake Bugg (September 9)

The zoo concert series begins June 19 with Chicago as the headliner.

Tickets for these shows go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22, and can be purchased at ZooConcerts.com.

