Missing Washington couple's two vehicles found down remote embankment

Two vehicles belonging to a missing Washington couple were discovered down an embankment in a remote, wooded area near Oso.

Patrick Shunn, 45, and his wife Monique Patenaude, 46, were reported missing by their neighbors in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon.

Shunn was last seen at his workplace in Kirkland on Monday, but did not report for work the following day. Patenaude was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday near the couple's home on the 27800 block of Whitman Road.

Investigators said their vehicles were not at the home, their dog was roaming free outside the house and their livestock was left unattended.

On Thursday, deputies said a search and rescue helicopter spotted the couple's two vehicles, a Jeep and a Land Rover, in the Oso area. Investigators said it appears they went over an embankment.

The vehicles were both found in the same general area.

Family members told FOX 12 that Shunn is an Army veteran who grew up in Oregon City and graduated from Canby High School in 1989. Patenaude is from Vancouver, B.C.

Deputies have not released any other details about the investigation, only saying there are no suspects that have been identified in connection with the couple's disappearance.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 425-388-3845.

