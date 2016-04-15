Portland Thorns sign Celeste Boureille, acquire Hayley Raso

The Portland Thorns announced Friday that the team has signed midfielder Celeste Boureille, and acquired forward Hayley Raso.

Boureille, 21, played at the University of California-Berkeley from 2012-2015, and has been in preseason training camp with the Thorns.

She appeared in 84 games with the Golden Bears, scoring 16 goals and eight assists, and helped guide the team to the NCAA Tournament.

"I am excited we have been able to reward Celeste for great performances throughout preseason," said Thorns FC head coach Mark Parsons. "Her approach to every day is first class and we have seen her improve each week. While she gives us depth in the midfield, I hope she can continue her progress and keep pushing on."

Raso, 21, was named to the Australia Women’s National Team roster during 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and joined the Washington Spirit midway through the 2015 season.

She began her career with Canberra United in 2011, and also played with the Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, and competed for the U20 Australian Women's National Team as well.

"We are fortunate to be in a position to pick up Hayley and bring her to Portland," said Parsons. "She is an explosive and versatile forward who offers another dynamic to our current forwards. I look forward to her settling in and getting ready for the weeks ahead."

The Thorns compete against Orlando Pride in their home opener on April 17 at 7 p.m.

