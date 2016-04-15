Owner of dog that was found dead in stolen car confronts suspect in court

The owner of a 2-year-old dog that was found dead in a stolen car confronted the suspect in court Friday, asking him what kind of a person would kill an animal.

Francisco Vincent Gonzalez, 34, was arrested at the Super Value Inn Motel in north Portland on Thursday. Police said he was in possession of a meth pipe at the time of his arrest.

The motel room was rented by his wife, 33-year-old Linda Kathy Gutierrez, who was later arrested at a different location.

Gonzalez is accused of stealing a car owned by Bill Robbins outside his southeast Portland business, Sweet Leaf Illusions PDX, on April 7.

Robbins' dog Kona, a black lab-Great Dane mix, was in the locked car with the air conditioner running.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect stealing the car with Kona inside.



On Tuesday, the car was found at Southeast 91st and Cooper. Kona was found dead inside the car.

"I would have given him the money, the car and everything, instead he decided to lock up dog in the car and let him die," said Robbins. "His head was swollen, his eye looked broken open, I was shocked when I saw the condition he was in."

Robbins was surrounded by family and friends as he sat directly behind Gutierrez in the courtroom Friday. Robbins was holding a sign with the message, “Justice For Kona," on it.

When Gonzalez was called to the stand before the judge, Robbins asked if he could make a statement. He looked directly into the eyes of Gonzalez and confronted him.

"This gentleman killed my dog, he stole my car and locked him up in the car and let him die," said Robbins. "I would really like to know what kind of a person would do that to another animal."

The statement was repeated to Gonzalez through an interpreter. He said nothing in response.

Both Gutierrez and Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them. As Gutierrez left the courtroom, she had no comment.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.