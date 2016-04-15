Group gathers on Hawthorne Bridge to help register more organ donors

People stood on the Hawthorne Bridge Friday with signs, coffee, and pastries to bring awareness about becoming an organ donor.

Members Donate Life Northwest wanted to register more bicyclists as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

Today’s event was also to remember Mark Angeles, who was hit and killed while riding his bike in Portland last May.

"I think being on the bridge offering some free coffee and pastries is a very Portland thing to do. We're here making sure we get all the folks coming from the east side to the west side just bringing awareness to everybody crossing the bridge this morning," said the program’s Director.

Seventy-five percent of Oregonians are already registered donors.

Donate Life Northwest is looking to bring more awareness to the remaining 25%.

Governor Brown also declared April ‘Donate Life Month’.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.