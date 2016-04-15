Coast Guard searching for man who fell into ocean near Depoe Bay - KPTV - FOX 12

Coast Guard searching for man who fell into ocean near Depoe Bay

The Coast Guard is continuing their search for a man who fell into the ocean near Depoe Bay Friday.

The Depoe Bay Fire District was called at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the report that a male in his 20s had fallen into the ocean near Rocky Creek State Park.

According to fire crews, the man was reportedly on the rocks with his friends when a large wave came up and knocked him into the water.

The surf was heavy in the area where he fell and prevented him from climbing to safety.

Crews briefly spotted the man in the water, but soon lost sight of him.

The US Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay responded with two motor life boats, and a Coast Guard helicopter out of Newport responded to assist in the search as well.

At this point, the man has not been found and is presumed to have drowned in the water.

The United States Coast Guard said they are continuing their search.

