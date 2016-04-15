Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for throwing, killing newborn son

David Redmond apologized in court Friday for killing his newborn son, but another family member said, "He wasn't a father."

David Redmond was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday for the death of his one-month old son in October 2014. (Source: KPTV)

A man who threw his newborn son across the room and killed the boy was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday.

David Redmond of Vancouver pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree domestic violence murder in February.

He was arrested in October 2014 for the death of his 42-day-old son.

Court documents state the boy had suffered a skull fracture, bleeding inside his skull and extensive hemorrhaging of the eyes.

Redmond initially said he rolled over the boy while napping, according to a probable cause affidavit, but doctors said the injuries "clearly involved blunt force trauma."

The affidavit states Redmond ultimately confessed to holding the baby at his eye level, pulling him over his head and throwing the child toward the changing table. He said he was frustrated because the baby was "really fussy" when he got home from work.

Detectives said the distance was 7-9 feet.

Court documents state the child's mother had been at the gym during the incident.

Later that night, the baby stopped breathing and Redmond called 911 while his wife did CPR.

"I threw him pretty hard. I was pretty annoyed," Redmond later told detectives, according to a probable cause affidavit, before adding, "I instantly felt bad."

Investigators said Redmond admitted to other instances of abuse, as many as three times per week since the baby's second week of life, including throwing the baby on the couch causing him to fall to the floor and forcing the child's mouth shut to keep him from crying.

Redmond apologized in court Friday.

"I don't have enough words to say I'm sorry. And nothing I can say will make anyone feel any better. And I'm sorry for the actions I've done. That night when that happened, I should have known better. I should have walked away when I felt frustrated but I didn't and that's a mistake I'm going to live with for the rest of my life."

The child's great-grandfather spoke outside the courtroom and said Redmond took something from their family that they will never get back.

"Everybody has parents. If you didn't have parents you wouldn't be here. And we all live through that with our kids. And we all made it. Our kids lived. His didn't. He wasn't a father," Mike Faris said.

Redmond, who was 24 years old at the time of his arrest, was originally charged with first-degree premeditated murder before reaching a plea agreement.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday with three years post-prison supervision.

