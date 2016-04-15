Truck driver already in prison for encouraging child sex abuse gets life sentence

An Oregon truck driver who was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year was given an additional life sentence Friday for another conviction on encouraging child sex abuse charges.

An investigation of Little John Patrick Marcus, 42, began in November 2013.

Warrants were issued for his arrest out of Clackamas County in July 2014 on charges including luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child, use of a child in a sexual display and encouraging child sex abuse.

Milwaukie Police Department detectives said they used computer forensics to identity several underage victims.

Marcus was caught and arrested in Florida.

He was extradited back to Oregon to face charges in Clackamas County, and additional charges were then filed in Marion County.

Salem police said they served a warrant at his last known address in Salem, where he was living with his mother, and seized a computer that contained child pornography.



Marcus reached a plea agreement in the Clackamas County case in October 2015 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

A judge found him guilty on the Marion County charges, 10 counts of encouraging child sex abuse, in December 2015. Marcus was sentenced on that conviction Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Police had expressed concern about more victims, due to Marcus traveling across the country as a truck driver.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.