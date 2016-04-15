'Parents of Murdered Children' memorial wall full after only two years

A place that is meaningful to hundreds of families who have a loved one who was killed is now in dire need of expansion.

The memorial wall built by the Greater Portland Area Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children continues to help hundreds of people but the non-profit says they need to build another wall.

The wall, which is at the Mountain View Cemetery in Oregon City, has 500 engraved names and there's no longer room for more names.

Organizers said the 500 names of murder victims filled up in just two years. Now, they are raising money, hoping to get $55,000 through a GoFundMe page to build another wall next to the existing one.

One mom told FOX 12 this place is so meaningful for people like her, who will always cope with the difficult loss.

"We, as co-victims, never want our loved one's names forgotten. The more we can talk about them, the better we feel. It keeps them alive in our hearts and minds," said Pat Kipper, whose son was murdered.

When it comes to the names of the people engraved on the wall, there is no timeline for when the loved one passed away, as some were killed more than 30 years ago.

The wall is also open to people in both Oregon and Washington.

Organizers said they hope to reach their fundraising goal before September 23, which is the next annual Day of Remembrance.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.