PSU football team returns to practice after death of offensive lineman

Following the death of another Portland State University football player, the Vikings returned to practice this afternoon.

Head Coach Bruce Barnum let his players decide when they wanted to get back on the field following the death of 22-year-old Kyle Smith, and Friday was the day. It was their second planned scrimmage of spring camp.

Police said the offensive lineman likely died of a drug overdose.

The team said it was a sudden and heartbreaking death.

"There's circumstances that are hard to battle through obviously, and as a group of 20-year-old men, you know, we've been through more than anybody should have to go through in three months," said Alex Kuresa, senior quarterback.

"It gave them 90 minutes away from life, that's the magic of sport, that's what we talked about, and I think it worked cause for 90 minutes, sport in America served a purpose," said Barnum.

This is the second death for the team in three months. In January, Vikings football player AJ Schlatter died due to complications from minor throat surgery.

