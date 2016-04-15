Man arrested for possession of cocaine after police serve search warrant

A 37-year-old man was arrested after police served a search warrant at a home in southeast Portland Friday morning.

Portland Police said the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) served the warrant at a home located in the 11800 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Damian Deshawn Holcomb was arrested for possession of cocaine and taken to Multnomah County Jail. He is also being held on a Federal hold related to a March 2016 gun arrest.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into Holcomb's arrest on March 6, 2016. Last month, Holcomb ran from police and dropped a small amount of crack cocaine and a handgun.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.