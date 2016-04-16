Family of Oregon Marine killed in Hawaii helicopter crash prepares for home burial

The family of a local Marine is preparing to lay their loved one to rest. Lance corporal Ty Hart was one of twelve killed back in January when helicopters crashed off the coast of Hawaii.

Ty Hart’s family said this weekend will bring a certain amount of closure for them. After several months of waiting, the body of their son will soon be back home.

“He told us, ‘when I get out of the Marine Corps I’m coming home.’ Well, this happened. I made the comment that I would do anything to bury him at home,” Ty’s mother, Trina said.

It’s certainly not the homecoming Ty Hart’s family was hoping for, but Trina said this weekend's burial will be a much-needed conclusion to a very difficult chapter in her life.

“It means the end of a 93 day wait. As a family to have this happen, but not have him home and not be able to lay him to rest, has been difficult. So to have him home is amazing,” said Trina Hart.

This weekend Ty Hart will be laid to rest in the same yard he grew up playing in, and mere feet from the very spot he married his bride less than a year ago.

“We knew without a doubt it’s what he would want,” Tina Hart said.

“We decided on the field because there are so many memories there of him growing up, and we got married there," Ty’s wife, Hanna Hart, explains.

Ty’s family hopes this weekend will be more of a celebration of their American hero, who loved his country and his family more than anything.

“This weekend is one of the most important weekends since this thing has started. This is the weekend we’ve looked forward to since this thing began - just finally bringing him home,” Hanna Hart said.

The 21-year-old Marine most recently lived on base with his wife in Hawaii.

But Hanna says home in Stayton is where Ty always wanted to be, “This is where he would want to be, there’s no doubt in my mind he would want to be anywhere else but home.”

A procession will leave PDX and travel to Stayton Saturday night. The Hart family will host a private ceremony on their property where Ty will be buried.

If you would like to donate to the Ty Hart Memorial, click here.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.