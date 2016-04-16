Former Kaiser nurse arrested for criminal mistreatment, sex abuse of multiple patients

Alex Matthew Woolner, 37, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal mistreatment and sexual abuse stemming from alleged abuse to patients during his time as a nurse at a Beaverton Kaiser Permanente clinic.

Beaverton Police Department arrested Alex Matthew Woolner, of North Plains, on Friday after he turned himself into police.

On January 26, 2016, police began an investigation into alleged criminal offenses committed by Woolner while he worked as a nurse at the Beaverton Kaiser Permanente clinic on Southwest Western Avenue.

The investigation involved allegations that Woolner abused his position by having contact with female patients, both physical and verbal, which was sexual in nature and subjected the victim to an unnecessary and intrusive exam, according to Beaverton Police.

During the investigation, more victims were identified.

According to police, Woolner would access victims medical records to find their personal phone numbers, and then text and call them recommending additional medical procedures. He also requested the victims call him directly and not the Kaiser Clinic.

Police said Woolner had direct patient contact at Beaverton Kaiser starting on Jan. 1 through Feb. 29.

Woolner will be booked into the Washington County Jail and is being charged with criminal mistreatment in the first degree and multiple charges of sexual abuse in the third degree, invasion of personal privacy and computer crimes.

Beaverton Police believe there may be more victims who have not come forward. Detectives are asking anyone who was seen by Woolner at Kaiser and feel they have important information that will help the investigation, to please call the Beaverton Police Department (503) 629-0111. Please reference case number 16-740754.

