Woodburn Police looking for credit card theft suspect - KPTV - FOX 12

Woodburn Police looking for credit card theft suspect

Posted: Updated:
WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) -

Woodburn Police need help identifying a suspect who it believes has made several fraudulent purchases on a credit card.

Polices said the purchases were made on April 4 at several locations in Marion county, including a Woodburn Walmart, two Salem Walmart’s and a Lowe's in Keizer.

Jane Guajardo said over $900 dollars were taken out of her credit card.

“How did they get my numbers?” Guajardo asked. “I don’t understand.”

Guajardo said this is the first time it’s happened to her after being with her bank for 44 years. She adds, the bank has reimbursed her for the loss.

“It’s frustrating. I hope they catch this guy.”

According to police, the suspect appears to be dark complexion, and described by witnesses as possibly Middle Eastern. Suspect has a full beard, an earring on his left ear, a watch on his left wrist and a beret style hat. He is about 5’9” to 6’ and 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodburn Police or contact Sgt. Andy Shadrin at 503-969-2259 or andy.shadrin@ci.woodburn.or.us.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.