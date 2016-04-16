Multiple flights canceled at PDX due to Denver snowstorm - KPTV - FOX 12

Multiple flights canceled at PDX due to Denver snowstorm

Snow is Denver is causing 13 flights out of Portland International Airport to be canceled Saturday. 

The Denver International Airport Tweeted that an estimated 70 percent of their flights have been canceled due to the storm.

If you are planning on traveling today, check the status of your flight at FlyPDX.com.

