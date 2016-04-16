Deputies investigating fatal crash near Salem

Deputies in Marion County are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Northeast Silverton Road and Northeast 76th Avenue near Salem Saturday morning.

Investigators believe a man driving a Jeep was traveling east bound on Silverton Road when the car left the roadway.

Deputies said it appears that the driver attempted to correct the car after it left the roadway but was unable to, causing the car to rollover. The driver was ejected form the car, killing him instantly.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Deputies said Silverton Road has been reopened.

