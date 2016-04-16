Sellwood Bridge reopens early after weekend construction closure

The Sellwood Bridge has reopened after being closed early Saturday morning.

Crews closed the bridge at 7 Saturday morning so they could install falsework that is used to support concrete construction.

The bridge was expected to remain closed until as late as Monday morning but reopened to traffic just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

The bridge remained open to walking and cycling during this time.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.