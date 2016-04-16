One person displaced by apartment fire in SE Portland

One person has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out at an apartment complex at Southeast 50th and Southeast Lincoln Saturday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

A passerby called in the fire at around 6:30 a.m. saying they could see flames.

When fire crews first arrived, they reported fire showing from the first floor of the two-story complex.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire spread into the walls, between floors, and into the attic.

Firefighters took additional time and effort to locate the fire that spread and extinguish it completely.

Fire crews said at least two apartment units have been affected by the fire.

Everyone was able to evacuate safely, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

