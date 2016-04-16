Crews respond to truck fire on Cornelius Pass Road - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to truck fire on Cornelius Pass Road

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire extinguished a truck fire on Cornelius Pass Road near Northwest Sheltered Road.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

