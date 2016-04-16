Crews respond to truck fire on Cornelius Pass Road

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire extinguished a truck fire on Cornelius Pass Road near Northwest Sheltered Road.

Crew from E17 & @HillsboroFire extinguished this truck fire on Cornelius Pass Rd near NW Sheltered Rd. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/SuQsySm3pA — TVF&R (@TVFR) April 16, 2016

They are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.