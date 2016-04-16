Police ask for help in Baker Co. poaching case

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help in locating the person or people responsible for the unlawful taking of two bull elk near Sparta Road in Baker County.

On February 26, Oregon State Police was notified of multiple dead elk located off of Sparta Road.

The next day, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers responded and found the remains of two bull elk that had been unlawfully shot and killed.

A reward is being offered by the Oregon Hunters Association through the Turn-in Poachers (TIP) program for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in this or any other wildlife offense.

The TIP program number is 1-800-452-7888.

Anyone with information regarding this particular case is encouraged to contact Senior Trooper Brad Duncan with the Oregon State Police in Baker City at 541-519-7867 or 541-523-5866.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.